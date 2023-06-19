A True Diamond with Great Value

A great opportunity is at your fingertips if you want to become part of an amazing community in Murray County (southwest Minnesota). This well-established community newspaper, operating as the Murray County Wheel Herald since 1986 sits in Slayton, Minn. A result of the combination of the Wheel-Advertiser (1970s-1986) and the Murray County Herald (1893-1986), this has been family owned and run for the past 50-plus years, spanning three generations.

The Wheel-Herald is a legal newspaper in the county, covering local city and county government, school district business, local news and events, sports, classifieds, obituaries, business and feature stories. It has always operated on the idea and belief that if you support your community, they will support you. Small-town newspapers are the window to the news happening on our back doors. The owners have always strived to offer professional journalism and effective advertising that has become expected by its customers.

With a strong advertising base, this free legal paper has been successful year after year with great opportunity for growth. There are a limited number of subscribers which has potential for growth as well. While maintaining a social media presence with new updates to the website and being active on Facebook a new owner will realize the endless potential. A fresh prospective will not only be successful for this business, it will help the area businesses be successful as well.

The Murray County Wheel-Herald name and reputation, all the archives, the subscription list, advertising customer list, computers and printers are what is included in this sale. There is no real estate. Expect to sign a confidentiality agreement. There are no limits for potential for the next generation of owners. If interested email wheelherald@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.