Alexandria Echo Press and EchoPress.com are seeking a digital news reporter for our newsroom operation based in Alexandria and covering west-central Minnesota. The successful candidate will write feature stories, take photos and videos, and cover issues in our city, county and region. The candidate will also help coordinate digital and social media content for the newsroom. The reporter will be passionate about local stories on people, places and general news. We are part of the Forum Communications Co., a family-owned leading media and technology company proud of our continued growth in the upper Midwest.

Posting link: https://www.journalismjobs.com/1680854-digital-news-reporter-alexandria-echo-press-forum-communications-co