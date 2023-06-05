I recently sold the Lake Crystal Tribune and kept the buidling with antique printing equipment from the good old days. I think I was one of the last to be printed by the letterpress method. I started working there when I was a sophomore in high school with the sheet-fed press and folder, the lead casting machine, Linotype and the Ludlow. We also have a Heidelberg press and a Miracle paper cutter (71″ x 58″) wood letters, a Challenger electric drill, addressograph, graphotype, numbering machines, two metal saws with new blades still in the box, coin keys, case of brass type and other old printing equipment and materials. All can be seen at the Tribune in Lake Crystal or call Don at 507-726-2165 and leave a message.