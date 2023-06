Hamilton galley top (slanted) letterpress oak printer cabinet with 19 drawers full of metal type and one copy drawer full of block prints from the Littlefork Times in northern Minnesota. Can be seen in 1905 Hamilton Mfg. Co. Catalog. I am also happy to provide a photo. Asking $8,500. Please call or text Barb Painter at 651-292-1381. (6/5)