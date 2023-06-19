Multimedia Sales Consultant

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Sell and provide full-service media (digital & print) advertising products & services using a consultative sales process

Achieve revenue and active account goals on a regular basis.

Prospect for and develop new advertisers.

Facilitate ad production in an accurate and timely fashion.

Respond sensitively to needs of clients & maintain good working relationships with customers.

Maintain professional demeanor in dealings with business community and co-workers.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE:

Sales experience (2 years media field sales experience strongly preferred)

Successful candidate will be well-organized and motivated to achieve objectives.

Excellent written, verbal and telephone skills.

Superior communication and customer service skills.

Must possess a positive attitude.

Internet knowledge and computer skills.

Valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the Company.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1872, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1872, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship. Click for company careers site.