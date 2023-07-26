The Marshall Independent, located in southwest Minnesota, is looking for an energetic sports reporter to make an impact in our readership area that includes six high schools and Division II university. The successful candidate should be able to develop story ideas based on reporting or assignments, create relationships with people in the sports community to develop credible sources for future stories, quickly post stories online and use social media tools to develop, distribute and enhance stories. Interested candidates should email Editor Mike Lamb at mlamb@marshallindependent.com.