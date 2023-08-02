Opportunity for freelance sports reporter to provide primary coverage of high school sports and outdoors news in the Cambridge and Forest Lake areas. Depending on the candidate, this could be two separate PT positions or one FT position covering both markets.

Ideal candidates should have a passion for covering sports, be competent with a camera and able to meet deadlines. Experience in InDesign, Photoshop and social media a plus, but we can also train. If you have a passion for sports and want to get paid to watch and report on sports, this may be your perfect job. Interested candidates should submit a resume, along with 3-4 samples of your work to John Wagner at the County News Review, john.wagner@apgecm.com and Hannah Davis at the Forest Lake Times, hannah.davis@apgecm.com.