Health Reporter

The Duluth News Tribune is seeking a health care reporter to cover medical industry news and health care trends for our readership in the Duluth-Superior area. The Northland features two growing health care centers in Essentia Health and St. Luke’s that are both expanding their footprint and services in the Twin Ports. Located on the shores of beautiful Lake Superior, the News Tribune is Northeastern Minnesota’s premier news source and offers journalists an opportunity to hone and grow their skills in a challenging and highly rewarding environment. We seek a self-starter who is passionate about storytelling, adept at producing content on multiple platforms, enjoys newsroom collaboration and thrives in an innovative atmosphere. The ideal candidate is someone who will reach beyond traditional health/medical news coverage and create content that is unique in our media landscape. Please submit a resume, cover letter and five story samples that showcase your creativity, resourcefulness and ability to engage your readers. Click here to apply and search job 23-215.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develops strong relationships with sources and readers.

Is comfortable working independently as well as collaboratively within the newsroom.

Hits assigned deadlines.

Able to juggle multiple assignments as stories progress toward completion.

Works efficiently and manages time well.

Receives assignments and develops own ideas into relevant news content.

Gathers verifies and provides information for stories through interviews, observations and research.

Organizes material, determines focus and writes stories according to editorial style and format standards, for multiple platforms.

Builds rapport and stays attuned to local, regional and state issues, attends local and regional board meetings.

Collaborates with the newsroom’s visual and design teams to ensure stories are presented to readers in the best possible way.

Incorporates multimedia aspects such as video, audio and photography in all stories.

Maintain regular and punctual attendance.

Other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to listen, interview and take accurate notes and write accurate, clear and concise stories.

Strong organizational skills and detail oriented.

Ability to handle sensitive and emotional situations, maintain confidentiality, balance demands, set priorities and manage multiple issues/projects at a time.

Knowledge of AP Style, Freedom of Information Act and libel laws.

Ability to be flexible and work under pressure and deadlines.

Ability to work well with coworkers and story sources.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Regularly required to sit, stand, walk, talk and hear, close vision and distance vision.

Required to use hands to finger, handle, feel or reach with hands and arms; climb or balance.

Lift and or move up to 10 pounds.

Frequently exposed to outside weather elements: snow, rain, cold, heat and humidity.

May be required to work days, nights, weekends and holidays.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.