Iowa Newspaper Association Executive Director

The Iowa Newspaper Association, a member-driven nonprofit trade association representing 240 newspapers across Iowa, is seeking its next Executive Director. The Executive Director will lead the INA and its affiliated organizations, Customized Newspaper Advertising and the Iowa Newspaper Foundation. CNA is a for-profit national newspaper and digital sales, planning and placement organization and the INF is a charitable foundation serving the interests of the newspaper industry.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree with extensive experience in leadership and management roles. A key responsibility is the oversight of the INA’s legislative program, some knowledge of the legislature and lobbying processes is preferred. Candidate must be a multi-tasker, consensus builder, visionary, with proven leadership skills, written and oral communication skills along with strong organizational and time management skills. Knowledge of financial reporting in the nonprofit sector and an ability to set and meet budget targets is a must. If you meet these qualifications, please send a cover letter and resume to Search Committee Chair Terry Christensen tchristensen@messengernews.net by Wednesday, Aug. 23.