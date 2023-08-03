News/Features Reporter:

Central Lakes Group in Forum Communications is hiring a full-time general-assignment reporter to produce content on a variety of topics in the coverage areas of the West Central Tribune of Willmar and the Alexandria Echo Press. This position will work in various storytelling formats, including digital, print, audio and video.

Responsibilities include:

• Create original news content for West Central Tribune and Alexandria Echo Press, with an emphasis on education in the Willmar market and general news and features in the Alexandria market.

• Create daily digital content — a combination of original content (stories, briefs, videos, etc.) and curation of local, relevant content and information for digital and social media audiences.

• Report live (Facebook Live, live blogging, etc.) as news and events warrant a more immediate coverage approach.

• Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

• Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

• Collaborate with digital teams and make use of available tools and technology to gain insight into story metrics, determine new ways to create and present content online.

• Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other Forum Communications Co. departments and locations.

• Contribute to the overall advancement of digital initiatives; share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

• Incorporate multimedia aspects such as video, audio and photography in all stories.

• Brainstorm digital storytelling formats and execute the technological components required.

• Other duties and projects as assigned.

Position Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education in journalism, English or communications and experience in a professional newsroom is preferred. Exceptional recent graduates will be considered.

• Strong command of grammar and punctuation.

• Strong organizational, time management and people skills are essential.

• Photography skills and ability to shoot video or willingness to learn.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

• A strong sense of purpose and urgency for the news.

• Ability to work quickly and accurately using a web-based content management system.

• Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is preferred.

• Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is preferred.

• Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company

Company Background

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. Forum Communications currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

Click here to apply.

Location(s)

2208 Trott Ave. SW, Willmar, MN 56201 and 1920 Turning Leaf Lane SW, Suite 12, Alexandria, MN 56308