We are looking for a reporter at the Republican-Eagle in Red Wing, Minnesota.

We seek a fair, accurate and ethical reporter to join our rapidly growing team at O’Rourke Media Group. You’ll be joining a talented team at the Republican-Eagle a weekly newspaper that acts like a daily with its website. We are looking for someone with the passion to help us grow those pageviews with aggressive daily reporting.

The successful candidate for this position is someone who knows how to cover hard news and loves to write about people and their passions. The ideal candidate has exceptional writing skills and is willing to put in the extra effort and research to deliver an engaging story. They will be passionate about their own photography.

Red Wing is located less than an hour’s drive from St. Paul and features amazing opportunities for anyone who loves the outdoors.

Preferred qualifications for this position include:

Degree in journalism or a related field.

Experience as a reporter covering local news and feature stories with an emphasis on enterprise stories. Recent college grads with internship or college newspaper experience will be considered.

The ability to meet tight deadlines and report the news as it happens.

Superior language, writing and editing skills.

Some photography — both still and video — and associated editing software experience.

Able to work a variety of schedules, including evenings, nights and weekends.

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and under pressure.

Able to physically be in Red Wing most days to cover stories and do interviews in-person.

A valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

If this sounds like the perfect position for you, we would love to hear from you today.

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume, along with relevant samples of your work to: Chad Richardson, Vice President of News, at crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.

About O’Rourke Media Group:

O’Rourke Media Group currently operates in eight states with a full-service digital agency, more than 30 publications and hyperlocal websites. Our journalists provide in-depth coverage of our communities. Our team of marketing experts specialize in providing customized digital marketing strategies and solutions for any size business and budget. We’re a hyper-local community news publisher with an engaged audience of print subscribers, digital subscribers, website pageviews, social media followers and email newsletters.