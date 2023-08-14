The La Crosse Tribune is seeking a digitally savvy reporter to cover general assignment news while collaborating with a team of journalists based in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota.

We are looking for a reporter who will hold area organizations accountable for their actions and dig into how their decisions impact people our community. This position will be expected to produce all manner of news content from investigations to analytical pieces to features and daily coverage. We value memorable and consequential journalism that consistently grows audience in our competitive market.

A bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field is expected, but relevant experience also will be considered. Applicants should be comfortable taking photos and video for publication. Additional multi-media experience also is a plus.

This position includes some night, weekend and holiday work. Apply online at www.lacrossetribune.com/workhere and search for location of La Crosse, WI, USA.

Why join us? La Crosse is the region’s largest city, surrounded by a world-class river, scenic bluffs and great quality of life.

Lee Enterprises offers competitive wages in a dynamic, interesting work environment with career growth opportunities. We offer an extensive benefit program that can be personalized to your needs. Our benefit program includes medical, dental, vision, short and long-term disability, company provided life insurance and supplemental life insurance. In addition, we offer a 401K retirement plan with company match. We also offer generous paid time off to allow the flexibility to balance personal life and work. This includes paid parental leave for new parents.

Lee Enterprises is the nation’s fourth-largest provider of high-quality local news, with 77 daily newspapers in 26 states that have print, digital and e-replica versions. Lee’s newspapers have a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Our digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly. We also have a rapidly growing roster of digital products for consumers, and are committed to aggressive digital growth.

Lee Enterprises is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We respect and celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. For more information about Lee, check us out at www.lee.net.

We are focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce. If you are excited about this role but do not meet 100% of the qualifications above, we encourage you to apply.