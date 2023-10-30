Enterprise Editor: Duluth News Tribune/Forum Communications Company

The Duluth News Tribune, under the Forum Communications Company umbrella, is seeking an Enterprise Editor to lead deep-dive reporting projects in a fast-paced, digital-first newsroom. The New Tribune’s Enterprise Editor will coach news, features, and sports reporters on how to develop engaging enterprise stories from pitch to publication. They should be a strong communicator, excel at motivating team members, comfortable with experimentation, and eager to work in a collaborative, innovative environment. This role will also be active in the community, proactively seeking reader input.

Required experience/skills

Bachelor’s degree in journalism; one to three years of editing experience preferred

Those without editing experience or who have an equivalent combination of experience and education may be considered

Strong knowledge of AP style Excellent grammar and spelling skills is required

Candidates must be able to multitask in a fast-paced newsroom, be resourceful and provide ideas that our readers will find interesting and compelling

Applicants must have access to a reliable vehicle, covered with acceptable insurance, and possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a record insurable by the company

Apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.