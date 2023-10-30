News Reporter -- Cloquet Pine Journal/Forum Communications Company

The Cloquet Pine Journal is looking for a reporter to join its team in Cloquet, Minnesota. Located about 21 miles southwest of Duluth, Minnesota, Cloquet is a vibrant community located along the shores of the St. Louis River. The area offers a variety of opportunities for recreation in all four seasons, with Pine Valley Recreation Area and Jay Cooke State Park located within Carlton County.

The reporter would be part of Duluth Media Group under the Forum Communications Company umbrella, which includes the Duluth News Tribune and the Superior Telegram, in addition to the Cloquet Pine Journal. While this reporter’s main focus of coverage would be Cloquet and Carlton County, they would be encouraged to collaborate with colleagues across the larger newsroom.

Reporters are part of the Duluth Mailers Union 62/Local 14733, Communications Workers of America guild.

Job description: The reporter is responsible for news-gathering efforts for the Pine Journal, with a focus on building a loyal, engaged audience on each unique publishing platform.

Essential responsibilities:

Covers local government with an eye on enterprise stories.

Finds interesting feature stories to report on community members.

Contributes to the website by planning online components for stories, writing online stories and composing additional content; may be responsible for social media, podcast and newsletter content.

Receives assignments and develops own ideas into relevant news content.

Organizes material, determines focus and writes stories according to editorial style and format standards, for multiple platforms.

Builds rapport and stays attuned to local, regional and state issues.

Collaborates with the newsroom’s visual and design teams to ensure stories are presented to readers in the best possible way.

Drives audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

Responds with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

Embraces a creative, collaborative approach with other team members.

Contributes to the overall advancement of digital initiatives; share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Education and experience:

News writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is required.

Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is preferred.

Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

Journalism or communications degree is desired, though equivalent experience will be considered.

Knowledge, skills and ability:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

A strong sense of news judgment with urgency for the news.

Must be able to multi-task and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to quickly and accurately publish new content online through website interface.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to listen, interview and take accurate notes and write accurate, clear and concise stories.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Ability to handle sensitive and emotional situations, maintain confidentiality, balance demands, set priorities and manage multiple issues/projects at a time.

Knowledge of Freedom of Information Act and libel laws.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.