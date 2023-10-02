Publisher: Thief River Falls

Champion Media is seeking a full-time publisher for Thief River Falls Times & Northern Watch. This dynamic role will oversee all operations and strategic direction, while maintaining high standards in journalism and the communities. The best fit is a strong leader, with a focus on ad & digital, with extensive media/ journalism experience. Please share resume and interest to Megan@cmpapers.com.
- Home
- MNA
- MNI
- 2023 Convention
- Members Only
- Member Services
- Advertising
- Public Notice
- Resources