Applications are being accepted for the managing editor position at the Farmers Publishing Company, the state’s only cooperatively owned newspaper and print shop. This person will be responsible for publishing the weekly newspaper, the Farmers Independent, as well as the weekly Clearwater Shopper. If you love journalism and the outdoors, this position in Northern Minnesota near the headwaters of the Mississippi River may be the perfect job.

Areas of responsibility include writing, editing, ad sales and overseeing the print shop. Successful candidates must be flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate well, possess writing and photography talent, and be able to function well with email, social media, Microsoft Word and Excel, Adobe InDesign & Photoshop.

Requirements for this position include:

• A valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

• A passion for community journalism.

• Able to work a variety of schedules, including evenings, nights and weekends.

• Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

• Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Preferred qualifications for this position include:

• Degree in journalism or a related field.

• Experience as a reporter covering local news.

• Superior writing and editing skills.

• Still photography and basic video skills.

• Some experience with website management.

The retiring editor will assist with the onboarding process and stay on until the new editor is ready to take over. We offer a competitive salary, paid time off, plus profit-sharing. If this sounds like the perfect position for you, we would love to hear from you. Submit your resume, cover letter, and writing and/or layout samples to editor@farmersindependent.com.