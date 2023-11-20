Newspapers for sale

For sale by owner: Successful newspaper group and printing company in northwestern Minnesota. Good advertising and subscription support for the four newspapers and well – established accounts for the printing department (offset and digital). Includes U.S. Post office in-house and three-bedroom apartment. Contact dick4richards@gvtel.com or call 218-230-8812.
