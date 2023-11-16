Star Reporter

Come be a Star! Star Publications is seeking a reporter to cover general news and human interest features in Central Minnesota. Responsibilities include working with editors and teammates to develop content for print and online publications.

Qualified candidates must have the ability to meet deadlines, travel for interviews, write content while following AP style, take photos and conduct daily work with a team-orientated approach. Applicants should have writing experience with knowledge of AP style, strong people and communication skills, a desire to connect with community members through assignments, and a willingness to learn, adapt and contribute ideas. Photography experience is desired.

Additional qualifications include being self-motivated, organized and having the ability to multitask. This is a full-time position with the expectation of a 45-hour work week that includes night and weekend assignments. Benefits include competitive pay, health and dental insurance, Simple IRA and paid time off. Send resume, writing samples and photography samples to Mark Klaphake at mark@saukherald.com.