Weekly newspaper for sale

For sale: Free weekly tabloid newspaper in Minnesota lakes area. 1,500 circulation mailed out to area post offices and also newsstands. Legal newspaper for two school districts, four cities, five townships. Owner looking to retire. Will provide assistance for three months. Call (320) 834-4924 for more information.
- Minnesota Newspaper Directory
- About MNA
- About MNI
- 2024 Convention & Trade Show
- Member Services
- Members Only
- Advertising
- Public Notice
- Press Release Service
- Statewide Advertising Networks
- Newspaper Ad Placement Service