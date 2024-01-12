News Reporter

This role will be responsible for producing engaging, relevant stories and/or visuals in a variety of formats on all relevant publishing platforms, with an emphasis on digital content and publishing.

Essential Functions

● Research and report on assigned topics and issues.

● Determine story focus and write/produce stories according to editorial and AP style and format standards for print and web publishing platforms.

● Develop unique story ideas and content that drive digital memberships and reader engagement.

● Respond with urgency to breaking news, including writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

● Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

● Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

● Contribute to the overall advancement of digital initiatives; share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

Qualifications

● Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is required

● Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is preferred.

● Photography and photo editing experience is preferred.

● Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

● Journalism or communications degree is desired, though equivalent experience will be considered.

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

● Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

● Ability to quickly and accurately publish new content online through website interface.

● Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

● Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

● Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

To apply, please visit www.forumcomm.com/careers or https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/nghome.guid?c=1181215&d=ExternalCareerSite&prc=RMPOD3&r=5001014229306