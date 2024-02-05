O’Rourke Media Group is looking for a Managing Editor for our publications in Cannon Falls, Hastings and Red Wing, Minnesota, and Hudson, Wisconsin.

We are seeking someone who has excelled at leading a newsroom and someone who can lead our team of reporters and editors to continue producing relevant local content each and every day.

The Cannon Falls Beacon and the Hudson Star-Observer are published weekly. The Red Wing Republican-Eagle has a Wednesday e-edition and a weekend print product. The Hastings Star Gazette is, at this time, online only.

The successful candidate for this position is someone who can:

• Lead our excellent staff of reporters and editors;

• Ensure each publication is filled with relevant and important local news each week;

• Drive engagement on our websites and grow pageviews;

• Recruit and coach new reporters;

• Contribute regular content to our publications;

• Build relationships with readers in each community to grow the amount of user generated content we receive; and

• Serve as an ambassador for our products at important events and meetings throughout each community.

Qualifications:

• Degree in journalism or a related field;

• Experience as a reporter and editor covering local news and feature stories;

• The ability to meet deadlines;

• Superior leadership, writing and editing skills;

• Able to work a variety of schedules, including evenings, nights and weekends; and

• A valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

Benefits:

Eligible for medical, dental and vision benefits on the 1st of the month after 30 days of employment.

Eligible to enroll in the company’s 401(k) retirement savings on the 1st of the month after 90 days. The company matches 50% of your contribution up to 2.5% of total compensation.

16 days of PTO plus paid holidays.

Remote work and flexible work schedule.

Salary negotiable, depending on qualifications.

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume, along with relevant samples of your work to: Chad Richardson, Vice President of News, crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.

About the Company

O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, websites, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come. We believe that every community can benefit from a well-run, properly resourced, local newspaper and website. Our News teams produce hyper-local, high interest local news and accurate and trustworthy reporting. Our Sales and Digital Fulfillment teams bring omnichannel advertising solutions to local businesses in the communities we serve.

O’Rourke Media Group now operates in eight states and more than 30 markets with 41 publications and hyper-local websites. We started from ground zero in December 2018, totally bootstrapped, confident and with an entrepreneurial mindset.