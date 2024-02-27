Press Publications is seeking a multimedia representative. If you enjoy meeting people, solving problems and helping businesses grow, this may be the perfect opportunity for you. Press Publications seeks an organized and creative professional multimedia rep to promote and market the business community through our products in print and digital. Sales experience is helpful but training is provided to the candidate who shows the willingness to learn and grow in a fast-paced environment. Send your resume to Patty Steele at marketing@presspubs.com or call 651-407-1213.