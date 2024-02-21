News Reporter

The Perham Focus, an award-winning weekly newspaper based in Perham, Minnesota, under the Forum Communications Company umbrella, is seeking a full-time General Assignments Reporter to cover all things Perham.

This reporter will be expected to produce multiple stories each week, and take related photos and video. They will be expected to write about a variety of topics, from City Council meetings to community events, crime, features and more. While previous experience is valued and preferred, this reporter will be joining a team of veteran reporters and editors who are there to assist. This position is less about experience and more about possessing a willingness to learn and dig for the stories.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Research and report on assigned topics and issues.

Determine story focus and write/produce stories according to editorial and AP style and format standards for print and web publishing platforms.

Develop unique story ideas and content that drive digital memberships and reader engagement.

Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members.

QUALIFICATIONS



Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, communications, or a related field is strongly preferred.

Relevant experience may substitute for a degree.

Knowledge of AP Style.

Basic photography and photo editing experience is preferred.

Ability to use Google Docs, Drive, and other applicable digital tools.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITY

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential

A strong sense of news judgment with urgency for the news.

Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to quickly and accurately publish new content online through website interface.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

Interested candidates should apply at www/forumcomm.com/careers

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.