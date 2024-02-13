Night Editor – Forum Communications Company

The Night Editor leads coverage of late-breaking news stories, coordinating with reporters, photographers, and WDAY-TV producers to ensure emerging story coverage.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

● Edit news stories and briefs for The Forum and WDAY newsrooms.

● Communicate with production team to finalize the e-paper product.

● Manage InForum website during the evening to ensure strong stories are featured.

● Provide engaging multimedia components when appropriate.

● Coordinate with the internal news service about breaking news at the local, state and

national levels.

● Meet regularly with editor and team leads to assist in the planning and covering of

upcoming and long-range news events.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

● Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

● Ability to speak and write clear, clean and concise sentences in a fast-paced environment.

● Editing, basic journalism, and AP style experience preferred.

● Attention to detail and a high level of customer service skills are required.

● Knowledge of computers and various software programs.

● Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables.

● Interpret a variety of instructions, either written or oral.

