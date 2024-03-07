Public Safety Reporter

The Post Bulletin in Rochester, Minnesota, seeks a talented and purpose-driven reporter to cover its public safety beat. This premier position produces the highest readership of any beat in our newsroom. It involves coverage of local law enforcement and the judicial system.

We have transformed this beat in recent years from having a traditional focus on the day-to-day activities of law enforcement to having more of an investigative focus on the application of criminal justice in our community – including its purpose and effect. This position represents an opportunity for an ambitious reporter to further their career in a challenging and rewarding assignment, in a supportive newsroom environment.

Responsibilities include:

Investigate and report on matters related to public safety, local law enforcement, and the judicial system

Develop in-depth, thought-provoking stories that delve into the application of criminal justice in the community, its impact, and its significance

Engage with sources and the community to build a network of contacts and gather information

Produce content that adheres to the highest journalistic standards and ethics

Requirements include:

A bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field

A minimum of three years of professional reporting experience, with a strong portfolio of published work

Excellent communication and writing skills

Strong organizational abilities and attention to detail

A level-headed demeanor, capable of handling challenging and sensitive topics

Demonstrated ability to work independently and meet deadlines

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.