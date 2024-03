The Renville County Register, a weekly paper located in Renville County, Minnesota, is looking for a staff writer or a sports writer to cover local events such as sports, community and government. Duties included, but are not limited to, writing, reporting, photography, page layout and editing. Time management is essential!

Hours are flexible, including some evenings and weekends. Prior experience is a plus, but will train the right candidate. Submit resumes to oproduction@rencopub.com.