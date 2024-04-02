Community Editor

Interested candidates should apply at www.forumcomm.com/career

Editors: What are you looking for in your next newsroom?

* A competitive environment that offers variety and independence?

* The flexibility to work remotely as well as in a newly outfitted office?

* A variety of interesting topics to cover, such as Lake Superior, Great Lakes shipping, presidential visits, the outdoors, and myriad seasonal festivals?

* Living and working in an urban setting but also offering many outdoor activities and a lively arts and entertainment scene?

Duluth Media Group has an opportunity that checks all of those boxes. We are seeking an editor to oversee a pair of award-winning weekly newspapers in Superior, Wisconsin, and Cloquet, Minnesota. Located near Duluth, Minnesota and Lake Superior, the Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal cover news, sports, and features for two news-engaged communities and readers who are passionate about their local paper.

Ideal candidates will:

* Communicate clearly and swiftly with co-workers, and seek opportunities to collaborate with others.

* Be highly organized, manage time well, excel at meeting deadlines, and be able to juggle multiple tasks.

* Coach reporters to gather, interpret, and publish data, make records requests, understand media law, and follow media ethics.

* Lead the news teams in publishing community news, breaking news, watchdog journalism, and in-depth stories.

* Possess solid editing skills and a good grasp of Associated Press style.

* Oversee weekly production of newspapers, scheduling and maintaining stories on two websites.

* Understand and use SEO, metrics, and social media in a continual effort to attract and retain subscribers.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.