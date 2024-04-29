Page 1 Printing in Slayton, Minnesota, is seeking a press operator to perform daily duties to print quality products on a Goss/DGM Offset press.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED

Experience with offset printing and web presses. Prefer Goss printing and maintenance experience. 1- 2 years press experience.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate the press, folder, reel stands and able to stack down press run if needed.

Check print product for quality assurance using densitometer.

Maintain the press mechanically in coordination with maintenance manager.

Coordinate between production crew and prepress to maximize product quality.

Work with production personnel to improve print quality and efficiency.

Clean and maintain the press room, may include mopping and cleaning duties.

This is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts or working conditions associated with the job. Apply to LBachlet@cherryroad.com. EOE MFDV.