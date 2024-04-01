***Interested applicants can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers***

The Globe, recipient of the 2024 Mills Trophy for weekly newspaper excellence, is looking to

add to our dynamic news team in Worthington, Minnesota, providing a supportive environment where a reporter can grow their skills across multiple platforms.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

● Research and report on local public safety issues, education and schools, and other stories as assigned for digital and print.

● Produce engaging, relevant stories and/or visuals for publication, including video, photography, graphics, social media and print and digital journalism.

● Respond with urgency to breaking news, producing accurate copy on deadline with strong attention to detail.

● Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

● Embrace a creative, collaborative approach among team members and FCC departments.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

● Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine, or specialty publication is required.

● Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is strongly preferred.

● Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is preferred.

● Experience in proofreading and AP Style knowledge is a plus.

● Journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent employment experience will be

considered.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITY:

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

● Ability to work in a team environment, as well as independently, and prioritize tasks while maintaining a positive attitude and professional integrity.

● Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

● Ability to work quickly and accurately using a web-based content management system.

● Flexibility in taking on assignments and with work hours is required.

● Must be creative, organized, hardworking, and a self-starter.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.