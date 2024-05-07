ADVERTISING SALES AND MARKETING MANAGER

Livewire Printing Co. of Jackson seeks a career-minded individual to manage our local print and digital media offerings. In this senior position, the individual selected will oversee and participate with staff in developing and implementing effective advertising campaigns via our expanding network of print and digital media.

Skills under-utilized in your present position? Gain recognition as you supervise and develop your sales team, prepare sales calls and consult with clients. You will work with an established network of accounts, as well as prospect for new clients.

Our attractive compensation includes a base plus generous commissions, insurance, 401(k) and other benefits. We are privately owned and respond quickly to employee and customer needs. If you have interest, we would like to talk to you. Send a letter of application and resume to justinl@livewireprinting.com. Experience in advertising is preferred, but we are willing to work with applicants who show promise and have other experience.