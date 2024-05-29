Consulting/training

Community newspaper veteran with 30 years of experience looking to provide top-notch consulting and/or training opportunities to publishers on topics such as what does winning community publishing look like, storytelling, reporting, sales, design or digital initiatives. Affordable, tiered rates available based on circulation size. Programs include one-time consultations or sustained, ongoing training. Discounts available for groups. Free initial consultation. Reach me at 701.412.8733.
