Director of Sales & Marketing

Lead and manage all revenue-generating operations for Outdoor News. This is a key role in the management team for one of the top media companies in the outdoor industry.

JOB LOCATION

While this role manages a remote team based in seven different states, the candidate must be based in the Twin Cities metro area. Office in Plymouth, Minnesota.

ABOUT OUTDOOR NEWS

Founded in 1967 as a weekly newspaper in Minnesota, Outdoor News is now a leading multimedia information and marketing source for the outdoor industry. We interact with a passionate audience of more than 3.5 million sportsmen and sportswomen in the Great Lakes states and beyond, providing news and information for the region through our state-specific newspapers, our suite of email newsletters, radio shows and podcasts, and an industry leading website, OutdoorNews.com. Our advertisers can take advantage of our full suite of print, digital, audio, video, and contest solutions to target and reach their desired audience.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Sales & Marketing Leadership:

Work with publisher and leadership team to develop audiences, products and ad solutions that match what the industry and our current audience demands.

Work with internal team to ensure execution of all advertising and subscription-based solutions are functioning as expected.

Drive the creative process for all public-facing marketing assets. This includes social media, direct mail, video, audio, digital and print marketing pieces.

Coach and manage advertising sales team members for continued success, working with them to ensure that advertising strategies are developed and that revenue targets are attained.

Work with internal team members and external stakeholders to develop audience growth strategies and initiatives to ensure continued overall audience growth.

Maintain connections, on behalf of Outdoor News, with top advertisers and industry influencers.

Work closely with the Publisher and leadership team to align on company strategy and initiatives to ensure effective operations and positive results.

Provide observable market and industry intelligence to companywide leadership.

Communicate with the ownership on revenue forecasting, circulation and sales variances, etc.

Industry Involvement:

Represent and coordinate Outdoor News’ attendance and participation at regional shows and expos, as needed, as well as at national trade shows and networking events.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a related field, plus three to five years of related experience and/or training.

Proven history of successful leadership: self-managing, effective communicator, embraces creativity and innovation, and manages complexity.

Ability to identify talent, create and develop teams, and build trust and engagement.

Capability to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities; ability to maintain effective balance between strategic and tactical priorities; ability to lead change.

Demonstrated ability to establish positive relationships while maintaining high standards of integrity; capability to present positive and negative feedback and coaching in a constructive manner.

Experience cultivating an active network of relationships, driving collaboration and alignment, relating well to key internal and external colleagues, and connecting with all employees.

Excellent oral and written communications abilities. Some level of graphic experience a plus.

Adept in Excel, PowerPoint, and the entire Microsoft suite.

Experience with all social media and digital marketing platforms

If you have interest and feel that you are qualified to lead this important part of our organization, please send your resume and salary expectations to: Employment@OutdoorNews.com