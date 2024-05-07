Interested candidate should apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

Journalists – What are you looking for in your next newsroom?

– A competitive environment that offers variety and independence?

– The flexibility to work remotely as well as in a newly outfitted office?

– A challenging and rewarding beat that informs and engages readers?

– The opportunity to live and work in an urban setting that offers many outdoor activities and a lively arts and entertainment scene?

Duluth Media Group, under the Forum Communications Company umbrella, has an opportunity that checks all of those boxes. We are seeking an Education Reporter to cover K-12 and higher education in Duluth, Minnesota. Our ideal candidate will dig into the news, trends, and feature stories of the Duluth school district and other Northland schools, as well as the University of Minnesota Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica. The Duluth News Tribune produces a daily e-edition, prints twice a week, and maintains a robust online presence for our passionate readers.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

*Produce timely news, features, and in-depth journalism for our website, print, and e-editions.

*Gather, interpret, and publish data, request public records as needed, and understand media law and ethics.

*Communicate clearly and swiftly, actively seeking opportunities to collaborate with others.

*Understand and use website metrics and social media to attract and retain readers.

*Develop rapport with sources, readers, and community members.

REQUIREMENTS:

*Prior experience covering K-12 and/or higher education preferred.

*Solid editing skills and a working knowledge of Associated Press (AP) style.

*Posses a high level of organization, with the ability to manage time effectively and excel in the face of deadlines.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas, and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.