Free column available

Available free to MNA member newspapers: An award-winning weekly column on the topic of faith. The “Finding Faith” column is currently published in newspapers in five states, and in 2023 received a “Best Columnist” award in the MNA Better Newspaper Contest. The column is written by Pastor Devlyn Brooks, and takes a look at faith from the angle of everyday living and is written with an ecumenical lens. Column is offered free to those wishing to publish it. Contact “Pastor D” at devlynbrooks@gmail.com for more details.