GREAT OPPORTUNITY

Media Advisor, Press Publications

What you need to know

Customers are No. 1. So, if you are a motivated individual with a passion for customers, building relationships and sales, we would love to hear from you. Join our experienced team today and take your career to new heights!

Press Publications is a trusted, family-owned media group growing its audience of readers and advertisers each year. With more than 35,000 homes receiving our news products and hundreds of thousands of digital readers, Press Publications is the No. 1 source for local, community news and information in the communities we serve. Our brands include White Bear Press, Vadnais Press, Quad Community Press, Shoreview Press, North Oaks News, The Citizen, The Lowdown, Savour magazine, The Wedding Show, five Insider community guides, The Four Seasons Fun Guide and more.

We are seeking a motivated, results-driven Media Advisor to join our dynamic sales team. As a multi-media advisor, you will be responsible for promoting and selling our products to existing and potential customers. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys building relationships and enjoys working with a variety of customers and work projects. Reps build and retain strong relationships with customers, present product information to customers to demonstrate how our products meet their marketing needs, listen to clients needs and build proposals to fit those needs.

Successful reps provide exceptional customer service, enjoy meeting goals and celebrating victories together with the team. We train our team members. We have weekly individual and team meetings to provide support and cover one another during vacations so team members can take time off.

Do you enjoy learning about local businesses and local people? Do you enjoy some independence while also enjoy being part of a team? Do you have a customer-oriented mindset? If so, we’d like to talk to you. If you are experienced in media sales, make this your next step. If you don’t have experience, but are interested in media sales, join us to get the training you need to be a success. Thousands of readers and advertisers turn to us each week. Contact us today to see how joining our local media team connects you to community like no other job.

Send your resume to Patty Steele at marketing@presspubs.com, or call 651-407-1213.