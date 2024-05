The Faribault County Register, a weekly award-winning newspaper located in Blue Earth, Minnesota, is looking for a staff writer/reporter to cover local events such as community, government and sports. Duties included reporting/writing, photography, page layout and proof reading.

Hours are flexible, including some evenings and weekends. Benefits include paid vacation and sick time, insurance and 401k opportunities. Prior experience is a plus, but will train the right candidate.

Email: lnauman@ faribaultcountyregister.com or mail your resume and writing samples to: Lori Nauman, Faribault County Register, PO Box 98, Blue Earth, MN 56013.