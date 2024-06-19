The Missouri Press Association, one of the most active and storied media associations in the country (our Hall of Fame includes Mark Twain and the Pulitzers), seeks an executive director to lead the organization and further the cause of an independent and thriving press. Lead our team as we work to shape the future of local journalism. The executive director manages an eight-member team and reports to the MPA board of directors. The association represents more than 200 member newspapers in Missouri.

Responsibilities

• Member relations and development

• Government relations and lobbying

• Sales, marketing and fundraising

• Community and industry relations

• Public speaking

• Program and event planning

• Administrative management

Qualifications

• Strong communications skills

• Superior organizational ability

• Professional polish

• Preference shown to candidates with a background in journalism and media issues, association management, and government relations.

Benefits

• Competitive salary and benefits to be negotiated depending on experience.

• Compensation package includes benefits, travel expenses and more.

• Missouri Press Association is headquartered in a dynamic university community – Columbia, MO, home to the nation’s first journalism school, which the association helped found, and the future-oriented Reynolds Journalism Institute.

To receive an application packet contact hiring@mopress.com

The association is accepting applications now and will begin reviewing completed applications beginning July 20, 2024. This is a full-time position with a projected start date in November, 2024. Finalists will be asked to attend in-person interviews in Springfield, Missouri on September 19, 2024.