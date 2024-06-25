Interested candidates should apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

The Post Bulletin in Rochester, Minnesota, seeks a top-notch storyteller to join its newsroom as a sports reporter. Our four-member sports team covers sports at the prep, junior college and amateur levels in our city and region.

We tell stories that go deeper than reporting the results of athletic contests. We introduce personalities, tell meaningful life stories, and uncover important issues involving sports at all levels. And increasingly, we want to help readers discover ways to live their own active lives.

This position requires intelligence, drive and good communication and organizational skills. To be considered, a candidate must have a degree in journalism or a related field, and ideally we would like to see at least one year of related professional or internship experience. Photography skills are also valuable in this position.

The Post Bulletin serves Rochester and the surrounding southeastern Minnesota region, an area made up of eight counties with a population over 250,000. It is located about 90 minutes south of the Twin Cities. With 22 members, the Post Bulletin has the largest newsroom among local competitors and it is the leading news source for our area. We have been winners of the Vance Trophy, recognizing journalistic excellence, three of the last six years, and we were awarded the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s prize for General Excellence in three of the past five years, including 2024. Come join our winning team!

The Post Bulletin is owned by Forum Communications Co., a family-owned media company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Our company’s purpose is to serve communities with high-quality journalism.

