Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a scalable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. We endeavor to deliver essential content, marketing solutions, and experiences for curated audiences, advertisers, consumers, and stakeholders by leveraging our diverse teams and suite of products to enrich the local communities and businesses we serve. Our current portfolio of trusted media brands includes the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, uses innovation and software to enable small and medium-sized businesses to grow, and USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, our events division, creates impactful consumer engagements, promotions, and races. Gannett open roles are featured on various external job boards. When applying to a position at Gannett, you should be completing an application on Gannett Careers via Dayforce. Job postings directing you to complete an application on other external sites may not be valid. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Business and Development Reporter

The St. Cloud Times/sctimes.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, is seeking a reporter to produce work focusing on issues and trends relating to business and development affecting the city and surrounding region.

This reporter will explore trends, renovations, and new construction. He or she will show what Minnesotans are doing to improve their business communities, as well as explain complex issues in a clear and precise way.

This reporter is expected to break exclusive news. He or she will identify, produce and post stories, photos and video quickly. The reporter will monitor the workings of the business and development sector in the St. Cloud area and will focus on developing impactful enterprise relevant to readers’ lives. Database skills are a plus.

Source development is critical to the beat. This reporter will cultivate relationships with city and county officials, business leaders and community stakeholders to break stories. This is a small staff, and each reporter is expected to pitch in on breaking news and general assignments as needed.

Responsibilities

Use metrics and analytics to determine how to best reach and grow the audience.

Increase digital audience and engagement and grow digital subscriptions.

Be courageous about experimentation.

Be a team player who likes to collaborate with coworkers.

Apply innovative, creative thinking to support the company’s goals.

Requirements

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in communications, journalism, marketing, or related field preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Two years of experience in professional journalism writing and reporting or substantial internship or fellowship experience.

Understanding of metrics, social media and SEO.

Solid news judgment.

Self-motivation and self-direction.

Top-notch planning, organizational and time management skills.

Ability to multi-task and excel under intense deadline pressure in a rapidly changing environment.

Command of media law and principles of ethical conduct.

This role requires a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and the minimum liability insurance required by state law.

Application Instructions

About: We are eager to learn more about you and how you fit this role. When you apply, don’t limit your upload to a resume; show us what you’ve done. To do so, put together a single document file that includes the following, in this order:

Your resume – one to two pages.

A cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job.

Links to 3-6 online samples of your work. Show us what you’ve produced or had a hand in that best reflects what you can do in your desired role.

It is important that these items be assembled into a single document and uploaded in PDF format. Completing these steps will ensure that your application receives the highest consideration.

#Newsgnt

Gannett Co., Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer committed to building and maintaining a diverse workforce. As such, we will consider all qualified applicants for employment and do not discriminate in connection with employment decisions on the basis of an applicant or employee’s race, color, national origin, ethnicity, ancestry, citizenship status, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, religion, age, marital status, personal appearance (including height and weight), sexual orientation, family responsibilities, physical or mental disability, medical condition, pregnancy status (including childbirth, breastfeeding or related medical conditions), education, genetic characteristics or information, political affiliation, military or veteran status or other classifications protected by applicable federal, state and local laws in the jurisdictions where Gannett employs employees. In addition, Gannett Co., Inc. will provide applicants who require a reasonable accommodation, as a result of an applicant’s disability or religion, to complete this employment application and/or any other process in connection with an individuals’ application for employment with Gannett Co., Inc. Applicants who require such accommodation should contact Gannett Co., Inc.’s Recruitment Department at Recruit@gannett.com.