Interested candidates should apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

Forum News Service is Minnesota’s online source for news that matters. This regional news wire delivers local news to Minnesota and the surrounding communities and is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

We are hiring a Minnesota Capitol Correspondent to cover politics, statewide issues and emerging trends. This is a great opportunity for a versatile reporter looking to make an impact in a diverse state with diverse interests.

The ideal candidate will be smart, positive, and eager to work as an unbiased watchdog, tell stories that matter and analyze trends. The reporter in this role will have the opportunity to cover everything from the 2024 election to breaking news and enterprise. This is a great opportunity to work in a growing media company that values journalism. Forum Communications believes in telling great stories that reflect our communities and readers, blending writing skill with compelling visuals to bring those stories to life. We aim to tell the stories our readers need and want to know. Candidates must be able to multitask in a fast-paced environment, be resourceful and provide ideas that readers will find interesting and compelling.

This position is based out of St. Paul/Minneapolis, MN, and interested candidates should reside in, or be able to reliably commute to, that location.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

▪ Receive assignments and develop your own ideas into relevant, well-written news and enterprise stories through research, interviews, experience, meetings, events and reader engagement.

▪ Work independently to identify storytelling opportunities and planning coverage with news editors for a mix of daily and enterprise reporting suitable for multiple platforms.

▪ Organize materials, determine focus, and write stories according to prescribed editorial style and format standards for media websites, newspapers and social media.

▪ Covering the Minnesota Legislature, state government, business communities and a wide variety of trends/issues impacting greater Minnesota.

▪ Develop, nurture and maintain a network of sources with primary focus on Minnesota government issues and trends, particularly with an emphasis on impact to readers.

▪ Respond to breaking news and be able to write on deadline from breaking news events.

▪ Strong photography skills and willingness to produce video stories.

QUALIFICATIONS:

▪ Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education in journalism and experience in a professional newsroom.

▪ Strong organizational, time management and people skills are essential.

▪ Versatility and flexibility are essential. Ability to write with confidence on multiple topics.

▪ Ability to work on deadline, handle sensitive and emotional situations, balance competing demands, set priorities and juggle several issues at once.

▪ Digital skills, particularly ability to produce video, a plus.

▪ Accuracy and ability to write clean, crisp copy in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

▪ Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

▪ Flexibility to work hours that may include nights, weekends, and holidays, as needed.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.