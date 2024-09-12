Iowa Information Media Group has an immediate opening for the Editor for its Le Mars Sentinel, The Moville Record and Remsen Bell. The key position will be responsible for the overall editorial content of the company’s websites and newspapers in Le Mars, Moville and Remsen, Iowa. This hands-on leadership position offers the opportunity to innovate and grow. You will collaborate with a team including reporters, editors, and photographers, to produce high-quality, engaging journalism that informs and entertains readers. The editor is responsible for the editorial content, which focuses on appealing to local readers and growing a digital audience. The editor will also develop and implement editorial strategies to help the newspapers grow audience and reach.

We are looking for someone passionate about local news and good judgment. The editor also must have a strong history of meeting deadlines, good decision-making, and solid editing skills.

Responsibilities:

• Oversee the editorial content of the company’s Le Mars, Moville and Remsen newspapers and coverage area.

• Work with reporters, editors, and photographers to produce high-quality, engaging content.

• Develop and implement editorial strategies that will help the newspapers grow their audience and reach.

• Stay up to date on current events and trends in the news industry, including digital-first strategy.

• Work with our news partners to ensure coverage in all our markets.

• Work closely with the advertising team on special projects to include quality local content focusing on the people and businesses within our coverage area.

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field

• 5+ years of experience with proven success in editorial leadership roles

• Strong writing and editing skills.

• Strong commitment to journalistic excellence

• Experience with digital media.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

• Strong understanding of the news industry and the local community

Benefits:

• Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package including paid time off, medical, dental, vision, life, and simple IRA with company match.

• Opportunity to work with a talented and dedicated team.

• Chance to have influence in the community.

About Iowa Information Media Group: The N’West Iowa REVIEW is the flagship paper of Iowa Information Media Group, a publishing company based in Sheldon, Iowa. The Wagner family established the company in 1962 with Peter W. and Connie Wagner, who began publishing The Golden Shopper at that time. The N’West Iowa REVIEW began 10 years later, in 1972, as a regional newspaper covering the four counties in Northwest Iowa. The paper now holds the highest paid circulation of any weekly in the state and has won countless awards in state and national contests.

Iowa Information Media Group has multiple other publications, including the following: The Sheldon Mail-Sun, Sioux Center News, The Osceola County Gazette-Tribune, Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Le Mars Sentinel, Carroll Times Herald, The Jefferson Herald, The Coon Rapids Enterprise, The Moville Record, Remsen Bell, Sioux Center Shopper, The Area-Wide Ad-vertiser, The Phoenix, Le Mars Shopper’s Guide, OKOBOJI Magazine and DISCOVER magazine. Iowa Information Media Group also has White Wolf Web and Digital Printers.

If you are a talented and experienced editor who is passionate about local news and has experience with digital media, we encourage you to apply. Please send your resume and cover letter to: mwagner@iowainformation.com

Or mail to:

Iowa Information Media Group – Central Division

Attn: Myna Wagner

P.O. Box 160

Sheldon, IA 51201

Iowa Information Media Group is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace. This posting may not include all duties of the position.