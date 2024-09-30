The Annandale Advocate has an immediate opening for a Managing Editor for our weekly newspaper and related publications. The position includes writing, photography, layout, working with correspondents and other staff members, some sales, customer service and more. This is an opportunity to help tell the stories and much more of our community.

This full-time position is involved in most aspects of the newspaper. We are looking for a motivated individual who enjoys community journalism. We are seeking a productive individual who takes pride in their work and can succeed under various deadlines.

We are the leading information provider in our community, and we have a professional team that is committed to producing excellent products and part of a family-owned newspaper group. Our growing, vibrant community is located in a beautiful lakes area 40 miles west of the Twin Cities and 25 miles southeast of St. Cloud.

Send resume attention Ed Pawlenty, to publisher@battlelakereview.com.