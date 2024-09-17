Qualified candidates should apply directly at www.forumcomm.com/careers

The Perham Focus has been delivering award-winning local news to Perham, MN and the surrounding communities since 1881. Its best-in-class journalism has earned the publication multiple awards over the years from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. The Perham Focus is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

SUMMARY

This Reporter will be expected to produce multiple stories each week, and take related photos and video. They will be expected to write about a variety of topics, from City Council meetings to community events, crime, features, and more. While previous experience is valued and preferred, this reporter will be joining a team of veteran reporters and editors who are there to assist. This position is less about experience and more about possessing a willingness to learn and dig for the stories

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Research and report on assigned topics and issues.

Determine story focus and write/produce stories according to editorial and AP style and format standards for print and web publishing platforms.

Develop unique story ideas and content that drive digital memberships and reader engagement.

Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members

QUALIFICATIONS

A bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, communications, or a related field is strongly preferred.

Relevant experience may substitute for a degree.

Knowledge of AP Style.

Basic photography and photo editing experience is preferred.

Ability to use Google Docs, Drive, and other applicable digital tools.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.