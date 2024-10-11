This position is for an Advertising Manager for St. Cloud Live-St. Cloud Focus, an emerging print and digital news publication focused on delivering local news and entertainment to the St. Cloud metro. St. Cloud Live is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

JOB SUMMARY

Provide overall advertising sales direction and support, sales training, and accountability to Forum Communication Company sales teams.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Direct and manage all advertising sales strategies across all platforms.

Manage a team of local sales representatives while working with a core team of peers across the company.

Coach and manage sales team members for continued success

Work with sales team members to ensure that advertising strategies are developed, and goals are attained.

Create and maintain relationships with advertising partners.

Communicate with the business office in regard to revenue forecasting, payments, sales variances, etc.

Review sales contracts, sales goals, and all new sales initiatives.

Talent acquisition, continued development, and supervision of new hire sales training program.

Create and maintain an atmosphere of openness and positive communication.

Maintain prompt and reliable attendance.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education/experience.

Ten years experience leading an advertising or sales department.

Experience preparing and managing annual revenue and expense budgets.

Proven leadership skills with excellent communication skills.

Strong understanding of the competitive media landscape including digital initiatives.

Ability to manage under deadlines, multi-task and motivate employees.

Knowledge of supervisory rules and policies.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

