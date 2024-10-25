General Manager / Advertising Director

Direct and manage the comprehensive day to day operational activity of The Detroit Lakes Tribune, The Wadena Pioneer Journal and The Perham Focus, to ensure achievement of revenue goals and maintenance of expense budgets. Qualified candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Leadership/Operations:

Provide guidance to team members to ensure company goals and objectives are met, and to ensure that company expectations of delivering quality service and product to the community are met.

Coach and manage local advertising sales team members for continued success, working with them to ensure that advertising strategies are developed and that revenue targets are attained.

Set tone for location, making sure employees are challenged, supported, understand expectations, and are held accountable, creating and maintaining an atmosphere of openness and positive communication.

Teamwork:

Work closely with the Vice President of Advertising and Vice President of Newspapers to align on strategy and to prepare the annual budgets, collaborate on sales opportunities, and work in continuous collaboration with Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Circulation, and Commercial Printing as it relates to specific location to grow total print and digital audience.

Provide observable local market intelligence to company wide leadership.

Communicate with the business office in regards to revenue forecasting, payments, sales variances, etc.

Provide assistance with employee recruitment, hiring, supervision of new hire sales training program, staff development, and participate in succession planning for key leadership roles.

Work to ensure that the local business is profitable and sustainable long term, identifying ongoing continuous expense improvement measures to ensure maximum efficiency.

Community Involvement:

Represent the brand through engagement with civic groups, interacting with local business leaders, and representing each location at community events.

Participate on community boards to demonstrate commitment to the local community and to strengthen long-term relationships and enhance advertising revenue generation by opening doors and creating relationships for sales team members.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a related field, plus six to ten years of related experience and/or training; a comparable combination would also be considered.

Proven history of successful leadership: visionary, high energy, self-managing, effective communicator, fosters creativity and innovation, and manages complexity.

Ability to identify talent, create and develop teams, and build trust and engagement.

Capability to identify and capitalize on opportunities quickly; ability to maintain effective balance between strategic and tactical priorities; capacity to drive change and deal with ambiguity.

Demonstrated ability to establish transparent, candid relationships while maintaining high standards of integrity; capability to present unvarnished truth in a constructive manner.

Experience cultivating an active network of relationships, driving collaboration and alignment, relating well to key colleagues and connecting with all employees.

Well-developed oral and written communications abilities.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company, and maintain an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

ABOUT THE COMPANY