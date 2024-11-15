Executive Director: New Mexico Press Association & New Mexico Press Service

Are you a dynamic leader with a passion for driving revenue growth and a love for journalism?

The New Mexico Press Association seeks a visionary to lead our organization and its member newspapers into the future. As our executive director, you’ll be at the forefront of shaping the future of journalism in New Mexico.

Key responsibilities:

• Revenue generation: Drive revenue growth through strategic print and digital advertising sales across our network of member publications.

• Digital transformation: Lead the transition to a profitable digital future while preserving the value of traditional print operations.

• Advocacy: Champion the importance of open government and press freedom by lobbying legislators and government agencies.

• Membership engagement: Foster strong relationships with member newspapers and drive membership growth.

• Brand building: Elevate the New Mexico Press Association’s brand through effective marketing and public relations strategies.

• Operational excellence: Oversee day-to-day operations, financial management and event planning.

Qualifications:

• Proven track record in advertising sales, preferably in the media industry.

• Deep understanding of the journalism industry and its challenges.

• Strong leadership and interpersonal skills.

• Excellent communication and presentation abilities.

• Experience in digital marketing and social media.

• A passion for community journalism and a commitment to journalistic integrity.

What we offer:

• Competitive salary and benefits package.

• Performance-based, including revenue and bonus structure.

• Opportunity to make a significant impact on the future of journalism in New Mexico.

If you’re ready to take on this exciting challenge and help shape the future of journalism in New Mexico, we encourage you to apply.

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to NMPA Board of Directors President Clara Garcia at cgarcia@news-bulletin.com. Applications must be received by Dec. 13, 2024.