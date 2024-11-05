Freelancers Wanted

The Henderson Independent, an award-winning newspaper located about an hour southwest of the Twin Cities, is seeking freelancers to help with a variety of roles.

The Henderson Independent currently covers the communities of Henderson (Sibley County), Le Sueur (Le Sueur County) and Belle Plaine (Scott County) and recently launched an e-edition to cover the city of Jordan, which is part of the Scott County news desert.

Founded in April 1856, the Henderson Independent is the oldest newspaper in Minnesota, and remains independently owned.

The Henderson Independent is looking for freelancers to help in a variety of roles, primarily for coverage in Belle Plaine and Jordan, including:

• Covering of the Belle Plaine City Council, which meets the first and third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. (video available online as well)

• Jordan City Council, which meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m. (video available online as well)

• Jordan School Board, which meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m. (video available online as well)

• Occasional features, including city events, education, new business, etc.

• Photographers to help with local festivals or provide assistance at state tournaments, which are typically located in the Twin Cities or Mankato. Festivals are big in the summer time, with something going on almost every weekend. We are looking for individuals who can help pitch in with coverage.

Freelancers should be able to work independently, but can receive guidance from the editor/publisher. Candidates should be reliable with meeting weekly deadlines. While some responsibilities include travel/being on site, others are able to be done remotely. Working in-office is not required.

Candidates should have strong writing skills, but a bachelor’s degree in English or journalism is not required. Candidates do not need to assist with all of the above, but can largely pick areas that align with their interests. Candidates may be asked to help in other areas in the event current staff are out/not available.

If interested, contact Editor/Publisher Rachel Miller at 715-610-0936 (call or text), or email hendersonmnnews@gmail.com