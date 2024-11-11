Temporary Editor March-July 2025

With an upcoming leave of our permanent editor of the North Pine County News, we are looking for a temporary editor to fill in for March, April, May, June and possibly a week or two in July 2025. Ideally this is a person who is an experienced editor with knowledge of InDesign, page layout and story writing.

If you enjoy finding the mix of features, civic, events, business, previewing and equipping readers for the coming week, this could be a great fit. The editor writes, edits, assigns stories to freelancers and coordinates coverage for the North Pine County News as well as works with neighboring editors on regional stories, planning and training.

Northstar Media and Kanabec Publications publish seven weekly papers, operate a central printing plant, interactive websites, leading social media audiences, and are also a part of Press Publications and Sentinel Publications. The combined family-owned company includes 20 community papers/related print and digital products. E-mail your cover letter, resume and clips to jeff@northstarmedia.net