Editor, Red Wing

O’Rourke Media Group is looking for an editor for the Republican-Eagle in Red Wing, Minnesota. We’re seeking someone who is passionate about telling stories that matter to our community — someone who is fair, accurate and ethical. O’Rourke Media Group is a rapidly growing company that continues to invest in journalism.

You’ll be joining a super-talented team of reporters and editors equally excited to be writing about the people and events that make Minnesota a great place to live. Red Wing is located less than an hour away from Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The successful candidate for this position is someone who knows how to cover hard news and loves to write about people and their passions. The ideal candidate has exceptional writing skills and is willing to put in the extra effort and research to deliver an engaging story. They will be passionate about their own photography. They’ll also be passionate about leading a newsroom with a full-time colleague and several correspondents.

Preferred qualifications for this position include:

Degree in journalism or a related field.

Experience as a reporter covering local news and feature stories with an emphasis on enterprise stories.

The ability to meet tight deadlines and report the news as it happens.

Superior language, writing and editing skills.

Some photography — both still and video — and associated editing software experience.

Able to work a variety of schedules, including evenings, nights and weekends.

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and under pressure.

A valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

If this sounds like the perfect position for you, we would love to hear from you today. To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume, along with relevant samples of your work to:

Chad Richardson

Vice President of News

crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.

About O’Rourke Media Group:

O’Rourke Media Group currently operates in eight states with a full-service digital agency, more than 30 publications and hyperlocal websites. Our journalists provide in-depth coverage of our communities. Our team of marketing experts specialize in providing customized digital marketing strategies and solutions for any size business and budget. We’re a hyper-local community news publisher with an engaged audience of print subscribers, digital subscribers, website pageviews, social media followers and email newsletters.