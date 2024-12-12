Interested candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

Journalists – What are you looking for in your next newsroom? A competitive environment that offers variety and independence? The flexibility to work remotely as well as in a newly outfitted office? A challenging and rewarding beat that informs and engages readers? The opportunity to live and work in an urban setting that offers many outdoor activities and a lively arts and entertainment scene?

Duluth Media Group, under the Forum Communications Company umbrella, has an opportunity that checks all of those boxes. We are seeking an Education Reporter to cover K-12 and higher education in Duluth, Minnesota. Our ideal candidate will dig into the news, trends, and feature stories of the Duluth school district and other Northland schools, as well as the University of Minnesota Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica. The Duluth News Tribune produces a daily e-edition, prints twice a week, and maintains a robust online presence for our passionate readers.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Produce timely news, features, and in-depth journalism for our website, print, and e-editions.

Gather, interpret, and publish data, request public records as needed, and understand media law and ethics.

Communicate clearly and swiftly, actively seeking opportunities to collaborate with others.

Understand and use website metrics and social media to attract and retain readers.

Develop rapport with sources, readers, and community members.

REQUIREMENTS:

Prior experience covering K-12 and/or higher education preferred.

Solid editing skills and a working knowledge of Associated Press (AP) style.

Posses a high level of organization, with the ability to manage time effectively and excel in the face of deadlines.

Expected compensation for this role is between $19.23 and $28.85/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full-time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.